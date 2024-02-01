Ghana's global economic woes can be addressed with an economist as a leader - Aziz Futa

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Aziz Futa, the National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), asserts that Ghana finds itself entrenched in an economic war.



In his perspective, navigating through this challenging economic landscape necessitates leadership endowed with profound economic insight.



Futa argues that amidst the global economic turmoil, Ghana requires a leader equipped with economic prowess rather than individuals from other professional backgrounds.



"If there is a war you don’t need a teacher to use a marker in fighting the war. The world is currently facing an economic war so you don’t need Lawyers, you don’t need a Communicator, you don’t need a teacher to lead Ghana today or tomorrow," he said in an interview with GhOne TV.



Futa is advocating for Dr. Bawumia, citing him as the ideal candidate to lead Ghana to victory in the upcoming 2024 elections, given his stature as an economic guru.



The New Patriotic Party, driven by its ambition to disrupt the traditional eight-year political cycle in Ghana's history, pins its hopes on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.