Ghana's inflation rate surges to 25.8% in March 2024, food prices hit hard

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

The latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveals a significant surge in Ghana's inflation rate for March 2024, reaching 25.8%, marking a notable increase from the 23.2% recorded in February.



Food inflation also experienced a sharp rise, climbing from 27.0% in February to 29.6% in March, while non-food inflation stood at 22.6% for the same period.



The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, highlighted the substantial 2.6 percentage point increase in both food and non-food inflation rates between February and March 2024.



This surge comes after a slight decline in February, where inflation dropped to 23.2% from 23.5% in January.



