Ghana’s old, polluting cars are “killing people silently”-Experts

Health News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: GNA

Health experts in Ghana are raising alarms over rising deaths and illnesses linked to severe air pollution, primarily caused by the country’s aging vehicle fleet.



Over 95% of Ghana's 3.2 million vehicles are old and highly polluting, pushing air pollution levels to 11 times the WHO's recommended limits.



Dr. Carl Stephen Osei from the Ghana Health Service cites increased asthma, pneumonia, and lung cancer cases due to diesel fumes.



Studies show that long commutes in heavy traffic expose workers to dangerously high pollution levels, impacting their health and productivity.



Efforts to curb pollution include phasing out fossil fuel vehicles, improving regulations, and decentralizing government services to reduce commuting times.