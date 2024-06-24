You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953527

Source: GNA

Ghana’s old, polluting cars are ‘killing people silently’ – experts

Health experts are raising concerns over Ghana's rising air pollution, attributing it to the country's aging and highly polluting vehicle fleet.

Diseases like pneumonia, acute respiratory failure, asthma, heart failure, stroke, and cancer have become leading causes of death and illness.

The transport sector, with 3.2 million vehicles, is a major contributor to air pollution.

Recent surveys show pollution levels spiking to dangerous levels along several routes in Greater Accra, impacting commuters' health.

Experts recommend measures such as phasing out fossil fuel-powered vehicles, strict enforcement of emission regulations, and promoting public transport to reduce pollution and its associated health and economic burdens.

