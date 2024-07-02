Ghana's population hits 33 million; projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

General News of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana's population has surpassed 33 million and is projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.



The population at the end of the 2021 census was 30.8 million, with an annual increase of 711,706 expected between 2021 and 2030, leading to a population of 37.24 million by 2030.



The urban population is projected to grow from 56.7% in 2021 to 60.7% by 2030, increasing pressure on Greater Accra. Additionally, the population above 60 years is expected to rise from 6.5% to 10.8% by 2050.



Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim highlighted the need to discuss retirement age.