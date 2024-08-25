You are here: HomeNews2024 08 25Article 1973618

Ghana’s population projected to reach more than 52 million in 2050

Ghana’s population is set to rise from 30.38 million to 52.47 million by 2050.

This growth highlights urgent needs: investing in youth skills as a third of people will be aged 15-35, preparing for an aging population with more people over 60, and improving urban and rural planning as all but one region will have over a million residents.

The northern regions face greater development challenges, underscoring the need for focused investment and planning to address these disparities and ensure balanced growth.

