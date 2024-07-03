Ghana’s population to reach 52.46 million in 2050 — GSS

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has projected Ghana's population to reach 37.23 million in 2030 and 58.77 million in 2050, with an annual increase of 72,000 people.



The proportion of children is expected to decline, while the elderly population will increase.



The population density in Accra will deepen, while nine regions will remain largely rural.



The GSS recommends developmental projects and job creation in less populated areas to redistribute the population and efficient land use in Accra.



Additionally, provisions should be made for the increasing elderly population and school-going age population, projected to reach 15.86 million in 2030.