Ghana’s ranking as 5th best-governed country in Africa exposes NDC’s unfounded claims against govt – Ahiagbah

Politics of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that Ghana's ranking as the best-governed country in West Africa, 5th in Africa, and 48th globally refutes the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) claims of government corruption and a compromised judiciary.



He urged Ghanaians to disregard the NDC's unfounded allegations.



Ahiagbah highlighted that this ranking which was based on corruption perception, press freedom, rule of law, and political rights, proves the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration's effective governance.



He asserted that Bawumia would perform even better as President. Mauritius topped the African rankings, followed by Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, and Ghana.