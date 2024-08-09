You are here: HomeNews2024 08 09Article 1968341

Ghana’s school feeding programme to go digital in September

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman, has announced the government's plan to digitalize the Ghana School Feeding Programme, shifting from manual processes to an online information management system.

Starting in September 2024, the new system will streamline caterer selection, data collection, and payments, enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Prospective caterers will apply online, paying a GHC200 fee and providing necessary documents.

The system will offer real-time updates for better monitoring.

Initially piloted in New Juaben South and Krachi East, the digital platform aims to support a more efficient and greener operation nationwide.

