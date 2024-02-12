Ghana's treasury bills auction achieves record GHC6.86 Billion

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the latest Treasury bills auction conducted by the Bank of Ghana, the government surpassed expectations by raising GHC6.86 billion, marking the highest amount for the year.



The auction, initially targeting GHC4.58 billion, witnessed an impressive 51.8% oversubscription.



The 91-day bill attracted approximately GHC3.04 billion, constituting 43.7% of the total subscriptions, while the 364-day bill received GHC2.28 billion in bids, all of which were accepted. The 182-day bill saw GHC1.62 billion in tenders, with all bids successfully taken.



Furthermore, interest rates continued their downward trend for the sixth consecutive week in 2024. The 91-day bill experienced a 30 basis points reduction, settling at 28.29%. Similarly, the 182-day bill eased to 30.43%, compared to the previous week's 31.39%, and the one-year bill dropped to 30.99% from the preceding week's 31.39%.