Source: Reuters

Ghana's wildcat gold mining booms, poisoning people and nature - Reuters reports

An illegal artisanal miner searches for gold in an excavated pit at the Prestea-Huni Valley

Illegal gold mining, or "galamsey," in Ghana's Prestea-Huni Valley is surging due to rising gold prices, with small-scale mines producing over 1.2 million ounces in just seven months this year.

While it provides livelihoods, it severely harms health and the environment, contaminating water and destroying forests.

Despite government crackdowns, the industry thrives, often linked to organized crime that finances miners and profits from their gold.

As December elections approach, candidates are pledging to formalize the sector, but past efforts have largely failed amid corruption and powerful interests.

Public protests highlight frustrations with government inaction.

