Ghana to experience hunger, malnutrition by 2030 — Prof Berchie Asiedu

General News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: GNA

By 2030, many Ghanaians will face hunger and malnutrition due to a projected decline in national fish production, according to Professor Berchie Asiedu, Dean of the School of Natural Resources at UENR.



Fish consumption is expected to reach 888,096 tonnes by 2030, but production will only meet 43% of this demand. Per capita fish consumption is predicted to drop from 28 kg in 2018 to 23.9 kg in 2030.



Prof. Asiedu stressed the urgent need for policies to boost aquaculture and improve fisheries management.



Mr. Hanson Kodzo Dzamefe, Bono Regional Director of Fisheries, highlighted aquaculture's potential for job creation and food security.