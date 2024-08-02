Ghana to export teachers to Jamaica

General News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana will send teachers to Jamaica to help fill gaps in their schools due to a shortage of educators.



The agreement allows Ghanaian teachers to work in Jamaica for the same pay as local teachers.



This initiative, part of Jamaica's effort to ensure fully staffed schools, comes after discussions between officials from both countries.



The Ghanaian delegation will visit Jamaica in mid-August to finalize the details.



This collaboration aims to address staffing challenges and support quality education in Jamaican schools.