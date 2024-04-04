Ghana to introduce chip-embedded passports in 6 months – Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana is set to roll out chip-embedded passports within the next six months, according to Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong.



In compliance with a directive from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Canada, the new passport system aims to enhance security and align with international standards.



During an interview on JoyNews, Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong assured that while the current biometric passports will remain valid for some time, the transition to chip-embedded passports will occur seamlessly.



He explained, "Both passports can be used for a period of about a minimum of one year or more. So still you have the biometric, you can use it until a year and half or about two years’ time."



Furthermore, the Deputy Minister clarified that the introduction of chip-embedded passports will not incur additional costs for passport applicants. Despite the higher production costs, the passport fees will remain unchanged at GH₵500.



Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong highlighted the need to adjust passport fees to align with those of neighboring countries in the West African sub-region. He compared Ghana's relatively low fees to those of other countries such as Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.



Acknowledging potential discontent among Ghanaians regarding fee increases, he emphasized the importance of improving service delivery and ensuring passport issuance aligns with international standards.



"The bottom line is we want to increase and improve service delivery. We are not happy with the level of service we are providing. We have to be very honest about it," he concluded.