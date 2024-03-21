Ghana to roll out 5G mobile internet services by September 2024 – Owusu-Ekuful

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, has officially announced Ghana's plans to introduce 5G mobile internet services by September 2024, signaling the government's commitment to advancing the digital economy.



The minister reiterated ongoing efforts by the ministry to achieve this milestone, emphasizing the importance of embracing 5G technology for national development.



Dr. Joe Anokye, Director-General of the National Communication Authority (NCA), had previously disclosed plans for Ghana's transition to the 5G network during a lecture at KNUST in November 2023. He assured that the necessary arrangements and spectrum availability for 5G had been secured, with an official announcement anticipated in 2024.



In an interview with Peace FM, Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful reaffirmed Ghana's readiness to embrace 5G technology, expressing confidence that the nation would achieve 5G internet connectivity by September 2024.