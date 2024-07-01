You are here: HomeNews2024 07 01Article 1956221

Source: GNA

Ghana to roll out new standards-based curriculum next year — GES

Francis Yao Agbemadi

The Ghana Education Service will implement a new standards-based curriculum for second-cycle schools starting next academic year.

Announced by the Volta Regional Director of Education Francis Yao Agbemadi, this shift moves away from the current memorization-focused curriculum towards developing skills, competencies, and values for academic and workplace success.

Speaking at the Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School SRC Week Celebration, Agbemadi emphasized the shared responsibility in delivering quality education, involving teachers, administrators, students, parents, and the community.

He highlighted the importance of critical thinking, problem-solving, and lifelong learning for success in the 21st-century job market. Students expressed optimism about the new curriculum's potential.

