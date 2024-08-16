You are here: HomeNews2024 08 16Article 1970549

Source: Daily Guide

Ghana will be better under my husband – Samira

On August 13, 2024, Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia attracted a large crowd in the Effia Constituency of the Western Region while campaigning for her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.

She emphasized Dr. Bawumia’s competence and his plans to continue the NPP's progress, urging residents to vote for him and NPP parliamentary candidate Isaac Boamah Nyarko.

Highlighting the benefits of the Free Senior High School policy, she dismissed claims that the NPP favors only Akans, asserting its inclusivity.

Nyarko promised to turn Effia into a stronghold for the NPP, aiming for 70% of the vote.

