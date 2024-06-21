You are here: HomeNews2024 06 21Article 1952666

Source: ghlagatin.net

Ghana will experience serious hunger strike if Mahama becomes president — Famous prophet

Prophet Agyeman has warned of impending doom if John Dramani Mahama wins the presidency, citing a vision of hunger in Ghana.

He contrasts this with a vision of Dr. Bawumia stabilizing the economy and improving living conditions. Agyeman claimed his revelation is not politically biased.




