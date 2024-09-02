Ghana will print its own money under my Presidency – Cheddar

Politics of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, has pledged that Ghana will start printing its own currency if he becomes president in the December 7, 2024 election.



He criticized the current practice of outsourcing currency production to countries like England and Switzerland, calling it unnecessary.



Cheddar also plans to reduce the cost of imported goods by producing them locally, aiming to boost Ghana's industrial capabilities and economic independence.