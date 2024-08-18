Ghana won’t be destabilized in 2024 elections – Okyenhene assures

General News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has expressed confidence in Ghana's ability to maintain stability during the upcoming December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Speaking at a durbar celebrating his 25th enstoolment anniversary, he reassured Ghanaians that the country’s tradition of peaceful elections, established since 1992, will continue this year.



He urged citizens to vote for candidates they believe can improve their lives, remain patient, and show tolerance towards differing political views.



The event was celebrated with traditional drumming, dancing, and performances by artists like King Paluta and DSP Kofi Sarpong.