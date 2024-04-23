Ghana won't bear cost of repairing new train involved in accident – Amewu

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

John Peter Amewu, the Minister for Railways Development, has clarified that Ghana's government will not bear the cost of repairing the new train involved in an accident during a test run in Abortia, Volta Region.



During an interview on JoyNews' PM Express, Amewu explained that per the purchase agreement, the state is not responsible for the repair costs.



According to him, the damaged train has been assessed by Polish engineers at the maintenance yard in Tema, and repair plans are underway. Despite the accident, he emphasized the train's technical soundness, highlighting its robust electronic system and engine.



The minister clarified that as Ghana had not yet taken ownership of the train, the supplier remains responsible for repairs. He estimated the repair process to take two to three weeks.



"There was no transfer of ownership. Which means the supplier was still responsible for the train. We’ll get ownership when the government has made the full payment which we haven’t done yet. So Ghana is not going to bear the cost of repairing the train involved in the accident during the test ride," Amewu said.