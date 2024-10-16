You are here: HomeNews2024 10 16Article 1994405

General News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GhanaWebbers Launches "Protect Our River" Campaign

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Protect Our Rivers Campaign Protect Our Rivers Campaign




Starting today, the GhanaWebbers team has added a green ribbon to its logo to symbolize the launch of the Protect Our River campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the severe damage caused by illegal gold mining, known as "galamsey," without framing it as a fight but rather a call to protect our vital water streams.


Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment