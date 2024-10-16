General News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Starting today, the GhanaWebbers team has added a green ribbon to its logo to symbolize the launch of the Protect Our River campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the severe damage caused by illegal gold mining, known as "galamsey," without framing it as a fight but rather a call to protect our vital water streams.





Since its inception, GhanaWebbers has prioritized this issue and is committed to enhancing its coverage. The platform will provide more articles and videos to spread awareness, with a focus on exposing offenders, especially those in leadership positions.



We strongly condemn the illegal practice of galamsey and will invest our resources to support efforts to end it. To strengthen this mission, we've created an email address, [email protected], for the public to submit information, images, and videos. This is not a whistleblowing platform but a collective effort to restore our rivers to their former beauty.