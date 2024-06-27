You are here: HomeNews2024 06 27Article 1954763

General News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenyan protests – Parliament

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Ghanaian MPs and Parliamentary staff caught up in the Kenyan protests The Ghanaian MPs and Parliamentary staff caught up in the Kenyan protests

Ghana’s High Commission in Kenya has confirmed that five Members of Parliament (MPs) and their accompanying officer, who were caught up in Kenyan protests, are "safe and secure."

Earlier reports suggested that the MPs might be in danger due to the violent protests. The delegation was visiting the Kenyan Parliament for a benchmarking exercise when the incident occurred.

A

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment