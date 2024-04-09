Ghanaian cocoa farmers receive $47 more than farmers in Cote d’Ivoire – COCOBOD

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Fiifi Boafo, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has commended the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration in the cocoa sector amidst criticism from the minority in Parliament.



During an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Boafo refuted accusations of shortchanging cocoa farmers, pointing to a 58% increase in the producer price for cocoa under the government's tenure.



He emphasized that Ghanaian cocoa farmers have consistently received higher payments than their Ivorian counterparts over the past seven years, except for 2023.



Boafo challenged claims of exploitation, highlighting that Ghanaian cocoa farmers receive $47 more than those in Cote d’Ivoire, suggesting that the government is not cheating farmers.



Regarding criticism of replicating the Ivorian model, Boafo defended the government’s approach, stating that adopting successful strategies should not be misconstrued as wrongdoing.



He attributed lower production levels in Ghana compared to Cote d’Ivoire to factors such as farm treatment, swollen shoot disease, and adverse weather conditions, emphasizing the necessity of these actions for long-term sustainability in cocoa production.



Boafo also addressed allegations of cocoa smuggling, clarifying that the major smuggling point is at the Togo border, not the Ivory Coast.