Ghanaian embarks on 400km marathon walk from Techiman to Accra

General News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A young Ghanaian embarks on a marathon walk from Techiman to Accra to raise awareness for an undisclosed cause.



Accompanied by an ambulance, Seidu Rafiwu started his 400-kilometer journey on April 26 at exactly 8 am in Techiman.



His aim was to walk from Techiman to Accra and is expected to reach Kumasi before midnight at 12 am.