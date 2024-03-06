Ghanaian entrepreneur introduces millet-kenkey to address health concerns among kenkey lovers

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

The Ga-Dangme people, natives of Ghana's Greater Accra Region, have long cherished Kenkey, known locally as Ga-Komi or Otim, as a traditional corn-based staple food.



However, concerns over health effects like heartburn have led some Kenkey enthusiasts to seek alternatives, such as Millet-Kenkey.



According to a Ghana News Agency report, while Ga-Komi is wrapped in corn husks and contains salt in its preparation, the Fantes have their version called Fante Dorkunu, often prepared without salt and wrapped in plantain leaves. Kenkey is commonly served with fried fish, shrimp, eggs, and various types of pepper.



Millet-Kenkey, introduced as a healthier alternative, has gained popularity among those seeking relief from digestive discomfort associated with traditional Kenkey. Nora Naa Atwei Mensah, leader of Norettes Cookery, stumbled upon Millet-Kenkey by accident and found it to be a suitable replacement for corn-based Kenkey.



Ms. Mensah, an assistant civic educator, experimented with Millet-Kenkey after experiencing heartburn from traditional Kenkey. She discovered that Millet-Kenkey, made from gluten-free millet grain, offered similar taste and texture to traditional Kenkey without triggering digestive issues.



Embracing the nutritional benefits of millet, Ms. Mensah began producing Millet-Kenkey, attracting orders from customers who appreciate its health advantages.



Millet is rich in fibre, protein, iron, and other essential nutrients, making it suitable for maintaining blood sugar and cholesterol levels.



To preserve Millet-Kenkey, it is stored at room temperature without a cover and consumed within four days or refrigerated for longer shelf life.



Ms. Mensah's venture into Millet-Kenkey production has provided a viable solution for Kenkey lovers seeking a healthier alternative.