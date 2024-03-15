Ghanaian figure investigated for money laundering in UK- Bright Simons

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has highlighted an alleged incident involving authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) investigating the irregular movement of millions of pounds sterling, implicating a politically exposed Ghanaian figure.



In a post on March 13, 2024, Simons described the situation as "dark rumors" and indicated a frantic search for reliable sources to confirm the allegations.



According to Simons' post, there are circulating rumors in Accra regarding a politically exposed Ghanaian figure encountering issues with British airport customs over the movement of millions of sterling without the required paperwork.



Commenters have expressed concerns about the prevalence of corruption in Ghana, referencing a video featuring former pro-government journalist Kwaku Annan, now with Class FM, making allegations about fund transfers out of the country.



Sources have insisted on the accuracy of their information, claiming that the Akufo-Addo government has intervened, treating the matter as a national security concern, Herald Ghana reports.



IMANI Africa has initiated investigations to obtain contacts and documents to substantiate these claims, signaling a potential escalation of the issue.



The allegations have sparked public interest and raised questions about financial transparency and accountability among Ghanaian officials.



The outcome of the UK authorities' investigation and any subsequent actions by the Ghanaian government could have significant implications for the individual implicated and could potentially impact Ghana's reputation on the international stage.





