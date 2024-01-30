Ghanaian fishermen undertake ambitious project: Constructing a modern-day Noah’s Ark

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A determined group of fishermen from Ghana has initiated an ambitious endeavor: the construction of a modern-day rendition of Noah’s Ark.



Employing manual labor and rudimentary tools such as hammers, the builders are fervently working to materialize their vision, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the task at hand. The dedication of the workers involved is palpable as they navigate through the construction process.



However, the specific dimensions of the contemporary ark remain uncertain, raising questions about its adherence to the measurements outlined in the Book of Genesis. According to biblical accounts, Noah’s Ark was purportedly 300 cubits long, 50 cubits wide, and 30 cubits high.



As the construction progresses, the possibility of further details emerging to illuminate this captivating endeavor remains open.