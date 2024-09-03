You are here: HomeNews2024 09 03Article 1976600

Ghanaian man in New Jersey charged with fatally stabbing younger brother at family home

Carl Agyemang, a 26-year-old Ghanaian, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his younger brother Floyd Agyemang, 23, in Willingboro Township, New Jersey.

The incident occurred on August 24 following a family dispute.

Floyd was found with a chest wound and died later at Cooper University Hospital.

Carl was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene with a knife believed to be used in the stabbing.

He is currently held at Burlington County Jail pending further legal proceedings.

