Ghanaian man in the U.S dies after being shot five times

Edward Fordjour, a Ghanaian man who was living in Newark, Delaware, was fatally shot five times on Troubadour Way.

Despite emergency care and transportation to Christiana Care Hospital, the 42-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

Fordjour is survived by his wife, Abena Difie Danquah, and their three children, aged 11, 4, and 2.

The police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting. In response, Fordjour's family initiated a GoFundMe campaign to support his widow and children, raising $2,000 towards their $50,000 goal.

