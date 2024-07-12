Ghanaian man living in UK since 1977 can stay - Home Office

Diasporia News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: BBC

Nelson Shardey, a 74-year-old retired shopkeeper from Ghana, has been granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK after nearly 50 years.



Despite living in the UK since 1977, he faced deportation in 2019 due to immigration issues.



Recognizing his exceptional case, including his community service and bravery award, the Home Office waived fees and granted him permanent residency.



Over £48,000 raised for his legal fight will be donated to charity.



Shardey and his supporters hope this victory will prompt changes to the "inhuman" 10-year settlement route.