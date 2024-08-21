Ghanaian reported killed while fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Isaac Aboagye-Mensah, a 42-year-old Ghanaian from the Ashanti Region, died fighting for Russia in the ongoing war against Ukraine.



Despite happening in April, his death is just reaching his family and friends.



Aboagye-Mensah, who previously worked as a teacher and banker, reportedly joined Russian forces after traveling to Russia with a two-month visa.



Friends who communicated with him until February expressed shock at his death. The incident highlights the recruitment of Africans to fight in the war, with many drawn by promises of better opportunities.