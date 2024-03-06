Ghanaian speech therapists advocate for affordable hearing care aids

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian speech therapists Salima Sidiki Sangari and Zulaiha Hamza have called for policy interventions to enhance affordability and accessibility of hearing aids and interventions, aiming to promote comprehensive hearing care for all.



This call was made in an article co-authored by Salima and Zulaiha Hamza, marking World Hearing Day 2024. The theme, "Changing Mindsets: Let’s Make Ear and Hearing Care a Reality for All," underscores the need for systemic changes to address barriers to ear and hearing care.



Salima emphasized the importance of affordability, awareness, and accessibility in ear care initiatives, highlighting their impact on the effectiveness of hearing health services.



She urged a collective commitment to transform mindsets and ensure ear and hearing care as a fundamental right, particularly emphasizing the benefits for children's linguistic and cognitive development.



Additionally, Salima stressed the importance of dispelling myths and promoting inclusivity to overcome barriers associated with hearing loss. Through her initiatives, including a diagnostic program for communication disorders, Salima aims to empower individuals, especially children, to overcome communication challenges and contribute meaningfully to their communities.