Diasporia News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: YEN News

A young Ghanaian woman studying in Canada has shared her positive experience, revealing that she works two jobs while pursuing her studies.



In a TikTok video, she explained that her first job pays her $1,410 (about GH¢16,000) and her second job pays $835 (about GH¢9,457), totaling $2,246 (around GH¢25,000) per month.



The video has inspired many, with viewers congratulating her and expressing interest in learning more about balancing work and studies as an international student.



The video has garnered significant attention, with over 600 likes and numerous comments praising her hard work.










