Ghanaian students encouraged to explore education opportunities in Hungary

Hungarian Ambassador Tamas Endre Feher has urged Ghanaian students aspiring to study abroad to consider Hungary for its world-class education offerings.



He highlighted Hungary's appeal, boasting 64 higher education institutions, including some of Europe's oldest universities, offering over 700 European Union-accredited academic programmes.



The country is also recognized for its top research institutions and ranks among the top 20 countries globally with the highest number of Nobel Prize winners per capita.



During an informative session organized by the Hungarian Education Gateway, Ambassador Feher emphasized the affordability of Hungarian education, with an average annual tuition fee of €6,000 and low living costs of around €500 per month.



This makes Hungary a more economical choice compared to the UK and other European destinations. The range of study fields available is vast, encompassing economic science, health science, political science, legal science, sport science, teacher training, religion and theology, natural science, and engineering sciences.



Graduates from Hungarian universities are highly sought after, finding employment in top-tier companies, international organizations, NGOs, diplomacy, and various other sectors.



Ambassador Feher highlighted Hungary's rich history, culture, and beautiful scenery, as well as its numerous World Heritage sites, inviting Ghanaian students to choose Hungarian universities for their studies.



He also mentioned that Hungary offers scholarships to over 100 students annually as part of efforts to enhance education in Ghana and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.



The session introduced students to opportunities at four Hungarian universities: Budapest University of Technology and Economics, International Business School, University of Sopron, and University of Pecs. Annable Prempeh, Director of Hungary Education Gateway, emphasized that studying in Hungary could open up employment opportunities in the European Union during and after graduation, providing invaluable international experience.



Stella Adu, former Head of Promotions at the UNHCR Office in Hungary, shared her experience of studying in Hungary, describing it as "Europe's Best Kept Secret" due to its welcoming nature, ease of navigation, rich culture, and logistical convenience.