Ghanaian students in Hungary face financial crisis amid stipend delays

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Students Association in Hungary (GASH) has sounded the alarm regarding prolonged delays in disbursing stipends, significantly affecting the livelihoods and academic endeavors of Ghanaian students studying in Hungary.



Approximately 215 students, comprising undergraduates, Masters, and PhD candidates, have endured six months without the crucial monthly stipends promised by the Ghanaian government. This financial setback has imposed severe strains on the students, disrupting their academic progress and mental well-being.



In a collective outcry, students have highlighted the adverse impacts of the government's failure to fulfill its obligation, emphasizing compromised academic performance and escalating financial distress.



Despite the mutual agreement between Ghana and Hungary, the stipends have remained elusive, amplifying the challenges faced by Ghanaian students abroad. While the Hungarian government has upheld its end of the scholarship agreement, the escalating cost of living in Hungary exacerbates the students' plight.



Repeated appeals to Ghanaian authorities, including the Government, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, have yet to yield tangible solutions.



Consequently, the Association urgently calls upon the Government of Ghana and relevant stakeholders to expedite the disbursement of stipends to alleviate the financial burdens of affected students and safeguard their academic pursuits.



