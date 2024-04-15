Ghanaian students in Serbia facing hardships due to delayed stipends

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian students studying in Serbia are facing hardships due to prolonged delays in receiving stipends from the Scholarship Secretariat, Citi News reports.



These stipends, crucial for supporting their academic pursuits, have remained stagnant for over a year, impacting their studies and mental well-being while abroad.



In interviews with Citi News, students shared their hardships, citing financial strain and the need to take up low-paying jobs to sustain themselves.



Abdul Salam Mohammed expressed frustration over the lack of progress in resolving the issue despite ongoing engagement with the Secretariat.



"We came in May [2023] and we haven’t received our stipends since last year, so it’s almost been 11 months. Even though we’ve had constant engagement with the Secretariat, nothing has been done about it and this has been a challenge for us. Many of us are adapting by doing a lot of menial jobs here and there which is also affecting our academic," he said.



Another student, who preferred to remain anonymous, highlighted the financial struggles faced by students, leading to borrowing money for basic needs like food and transportation. The delayed stipends, coupled with financial constraints, have posed significant obstacles to their education.



This plea from the Ghanaian students in Serbia comes after an expose by the Fourth Estate regarding alleged misappropriation of schorlaships by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.