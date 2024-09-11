Ghanaian students in UK sacked: Take steps to correct the wrongs – Apaak to Govt

General News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Clement Apaak, the deputy ranking member of Parliament's Education Committee, has called on the Ghanaian government to urgently address the deportation threat faced by students on the Government of Ghana Scholarship in the UK.



Following visa cancellations by UK Visas and Immigration due to unpaid tuition fees, Dr. Apaak criticized the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration for failing to provide timely funding.



He described the situation as a national disgrace and urged the government to rectify the issue to prevent further sanctions against the affected students, including detention and prosecution.