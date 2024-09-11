You are here: HomeNews2024 09 11Article 1979969

Ghanaian students on govt scholarships in UK to be deported over unpaid fees

A group of Ghanaian students at the University of Birmingham are facing deportation after their student visas were revoked due to unpaid tuition fees.

The issue stems from delays in government funding under the Ghana Scholarship Scheme.

UK Visas and Immigration has given the students until November 9, 2024, to either leave the UK or apply for a new stay, warning of legal consequences for non-compliance.

The students are currently exploring options to resolve their visa issues and avoid deportation.

