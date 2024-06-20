You are here: HomeNews2024 06 20Article 1952285

Ghanaian travelers to Kenya now receive free Electronic Travel Authorisation

William Ruto, President of Kenya, and Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana William Ruto, President of Kenya, and Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghanaians traveling to Kenya will now receive an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) at no cost.

This change aligns with the existing visa-free agreement between Kenya and Ghana.

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 19, the Ministry advised Ghanaians planning to visit Kenya to apply for their ETA

