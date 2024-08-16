You are here: HomeNews2024 08 16Article 1970765

Ghanaian woman stuck in Iraq cries for help to return home

Juliet Dwumor, a Ghanaian woman from Abukwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region, is pleading for help on social media to raise $3,000 to return home from Baghdad, Iraq.

In an emotional video, Juliet explained that she had arranged with a travel agent in Ghana to secure a cleaning job in a hotel abroad.

However, upon arrival in Iraq, she was instead offered a housekeeping job under harsh conditions and hadn't been paid for a year.

When she asked to return to Ghana, she was told she needed to pay $3,000 for her ticket.

