Ghanaian woman stuck in Iraq cries for help to return home

Diasporia News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Juliet Dwumor, a Ghanaian woman from Abukwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region, is pleading for help on social media to raise $3,000 to return home from Baghdad, Iraq.



In an emotional video, Juliet explained that she had arranged with a travel agent in Ghana to secure a cleaning job in a hotel abroad.



However, upon arrival in Iraq, she was instead offered a housekeeping job under harsh conditions and hadn't been paid for a year.



When she asked to return to Ghana, she was told she needed to pay $3,000 for her ticket.