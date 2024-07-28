Ghanaian youth want experienced hands to rescue the nation – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has emphasized that Ghanaian youth seek experienced leadership to address current hardships.



Speaking at the NDC campaign launch in Tamale, he highlighted the need for a proven leader to rescue the nation from economic difficulties.



Mahama pledged honesty and progress, calling for collective effort to restore the country.



The NDC’s 2024 campaign will adopt a door-to-door strategy and propose measures such as exporting nurses to reduce unemployment, eliminating ex-gratia, and promoting a 24-hour economy.



Key party figures joined the launch, underscoring the party’s united front.