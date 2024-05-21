Ghanaians are capable of unrest if they feel desperate and angry – Duncan-Williams

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and Presiding Archbishop of Action Chapel International, has expressed concerns about the potential political instability in Ghana, cautioning politicians against taking the citizenry for granted.



Speaking after a meeting between John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, and the Christian Ecumenical Council, Duncan-Williams emphasized the importance of maintaining political stability to prevent Ghana from facing the same fate as countries like Sierra Leone and Liberia.



Mahama criticized the Electoral Commission and the Akufo-Addo government, alleging that the appointment of party loyalists threatened the neutrality and fairness of the upcoming elections. "The EC must not only be neutral, it must seem to be neutral and nonpartisan," Mahama stated, expressing concerns about recent appointments by the president.



Responding to these concerns, Archbishop Duncan-Williams highlighted the clergy's role in ensuring that Ghana remains stable and secure. He stressed that the country's leadership must prioritize the welfare of its citizens and address long-standing issues.



“We must ensure that Ghana does not follow the path of countries where instability has forced citizens to seek refuge elsewhere,” Duncan-Williams said.



He urged political leaders to manage the upcoming 2024 elections transparently and fairly, noting that it will be a significant year for elections worldwide, with 60 nations heading to the polls.



Duncan-Williams also pointed out the pain and hardship currently faced by Ghanaians, including the exodus of doctors and nurses. He warned that if political leaders continue to disregard the needs and frustrations of the people, it could lead to severe consequences.



“Ghanaians are capable of unrest if they feel desperate and angry,” he cautioned. “We must not assume that they will accept any actions by the government without protest.”