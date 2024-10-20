Ghanaians don’t know the truth, all they do is talk – Salifu Amoako

General News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Channel1 News

Bishop Salifu Amoako, father of the 16-year-old involved in the tragic East Legon accident that claimed the lives of two girls, addressed his congregation for the first time since the incident on Sunday, October 20, 2024.



He expressed his sorrow and frustration, stating that Ghanaians are unaware of the full truth. He urged his congregation to remain calm and not worsen the situation by spreading rumors.



Bishop Amoako also condemned church members who attacked a reporter after court proceedings, calling for restraint and emphasizing that the case is in court to be resolved by the law.