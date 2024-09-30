You are here: HomeNews2024 09 30Article 1987589

Source: 3news

Ghanaians have become disenchanted and tired of the failed Akufo-Addo policies – NDC’s James Agbey

James Agbey

James Agbey, an operative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo against attempts to rig the upcoming December 7 elections.

He emphasized that rising living costs and public discontent are driving Ghanaians to support NDC flagbearer John Mahama.

Agbey cautioned that any undemocratic actions could lead to chaos, drawing parallels to the unrest in Ivory Coast in 2010.

He called for a peaceful transition of power, stating that Ghanaians expect a smooth handover from Akufo-Addo to Mahama.

