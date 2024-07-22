Ghanaians have regretted believing in the NPP’s lies and voting out Mahama – Sosu

Politics of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Eric Sosu, a member of the NDC communications team, confidently has predicted that former President John Mahama will be sworn in as President on January 7, 2025.



Sosu lauded Mahama as an exceptional leader and criticized the current NPP government for failing to meet its promises. He claimed that Ghanaians regret voting out Mahama and are eager for his return.



Additionally, Sosu accused the Electoral Commission of colluding with the NPP to rig elections, vowing that the NDC will fight to ensure a fair electoral process and reflect the true will of the people.