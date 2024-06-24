You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953842

Ghanaians misconstrue confidence as arrogance- Ken Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Constituency, believes Africans, particularly Ghanaians, often mistake confidence and bravery for arrogance.

He felt he had been a victim of this misunderstanding.

Kennedy explained that his financial independence allows him to speak his mind to government officials and others in authority without fear.

He emphasized that he doesn't worship money, which gives him the courage to speak the truth, even in the face of potential backlash or threats.

Despite receiving criticism for his outspoken nature, he maintained that he would only speak when he had the facts.

