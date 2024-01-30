Ghanaians react to GRA boss's refusal to reveal his age at PAC sitting

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaians have reacted to the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah's refusal to reveal his age during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting at the Parliament House.



The GRA Boss came under scrutiny at PAC when the Minority in Parliament raised concerns regarding his retirement.



During the public hearing on Monday, 29th January 2024, a committee member, Sam George, who is the Member of Parliament of the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, oppugned from the GRA boss at what age he attained age sixty (60).



The GRA boss remained silent for a long time, and the microphones also went off, leaving the committee members waiting for an indication that the proceedings could continue.



While the deputy minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare, defensively asserted the Sam George's question as personal and not of public interest, PAC Chairman James Klutse Avedzi insisted that the Commissioner General answer the question.



According to Sam George, during the Budget reading last year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta made a statement that contractual extensions would not be granted to retirees unless their expertise was considered scarce.



The Public Accounts Committee sitting was temporarily adjourned due to the Commissioner General's refusal to disclose his age or retirement date, sparking intrigue.



However, Rev. Ammishaddai's response to a simple question after the break left the public stunned. He revealed that he had just turned sixty-two (62) in October 2023.



Here are the reactions of some Ghanaians to the issue:



"Public officers are constitutionally mandated to go on retirement at a certain age. So every public officer’s age is a matter of public interest. How they managed to disrupt this with the whole ‘it’s a personal matter’ confuses me." - Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo.



"It’s okay for Nana Kwame Bediako, a private individual, to be asked how he made his money & built his properties but you, a PUBLIC SERVANT, CANT DISCLOSE YOUR AGE?!?!! FOR 9 DAMN MINUTES, A MEETING WAS DISRUPTED BECAUSE OF A QUESTION AS SIMPLE AS “HOW OLD ARE YOU?!?!!” OH OK lol." - Emmanuel Sarpong.



"This man has been working for over 2 years without contract after attaining his retirement age. This particular issue is the primary cause of unemployment. Nobody wants to leave, the “opeimus” want to work till they die." - Kofi Ntim.



"Your retirement as a public office holder is tied to your age thus your age is a matter of public interest. It cannot be a private matter." - NY Boateng



"This is very shameful. Such leaders take away every iota of hope we have left in this our country Ghana." - Joey



Watch the video below:



