You are here: HomeNews2024 08 08Article 1968104

General News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Ghanaians urged to avoid photocopying Ghana Cards for transactions

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

During a visit by the Ministry of Communication and its agencies to Margins ID Group During a visit by the Ministry of Communication and its agencies to Margins ID Group

Moses K. Baiden, CEO of Margins ID Group, has urged Ghanaians to avoid allowing institutions to photocopy their Ghana Cards.

Instead, he recommends using the National Identification Authority's (NIA) prescribed verification methods to safeguard personal data.

Baiden highlighted that photocopies could facilitate identity theft and fraud.

During a visit by the Ministry of Communication and its agencies to Margins ID Group, he emphasized the need for strict adherence to NIA guidelines to enhance data security.

Baiden stressed that while technology is crucial, effective data protection relies on proper attitudes and enforcement to support Ghana's digital economy and secure identification system.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment