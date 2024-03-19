Ghanaians vent frustration over recurring power outages

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaians are expressing frustration over recent power outages in the country, voicing concerns about its adverse effects on their businesses.



During discussions on Adom FM Burning Issues, aggrieved citizens highlighted the challenges they face due to the inconsistent power supply.



A hairdresser caller shared how she has been compelled to adopt alternative methods in her work to maintain customer satisfaction amidst frequent power cuts.



Another caller lamented the negative impact of the outages on his business, advocating for the implementation of a load-shedding timetable or prior announcements to mitigate losses.



Many callers echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for urgent action from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to address the issue or provide a clear load-shedding schedule to aid in planning their lives and businesses.